'Jeopardy!' announces Mayim Bialik, Mike Richards as permanent hosts to replace Alex Trebek
LOS ANGELES - Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik will officially split hosting duties as the new permanent hosts of "Jeopardy!" Sony Pictures Entertainment on Wednesday announced that, after a lengthy search process and close to a year of guest hosts, the "Jeopardy!" executive producer and the former "Big Bang Theory" actress will act as the permanent replacements for Alex Trebek. Trebek was the host of the popular game show for 37 years before he died in November of 2020 after a lengthy and public battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.www.fox35orlando.com
