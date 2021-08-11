Google throws its support behind D.C. tech entrepreneurs with disabilities. Here are the details.

Two Carlyle Group co-founders have sold hundreds of millions of dollars worth of company stock in recent days, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. David Rubenstein, co-chairman and one of the founders for the D.C. private equity giant, sold 4 million shares of the company across three sets of trades — his largest stock sale in a nine-month span sprinkled with them — at share prices ranging from $46.46 to $48.88 each, according to an SEC disclosure on Friday. Together, those transactions yielded a total $188.4 million in gross proceeds.