‘Brody Show’ ignites Fleming Island blowout

Fleming (9-6) allowed 10 earned runs on 11 hits and six walks while striking out three across 3.1 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Red Sox. Fleming couldn't get on track at any point in the outing. He allowed doubles to each of the first three batters he faced and two more extra-base hits in the second inning. He managed a scoreless third frame before imploding by allowing five additional earned runs in the fourth inning prior to being pulled. Though Fleming entered the game with a respectable 4.12 ERA and 1.18 WHIP, he has been hit hard on several occasions. After Wednesday's outing, he has surrendered five or more earned runs in four of his 19 appearances this season.