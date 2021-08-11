Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Michael Keaton Describes the First Shot of Batman in 'The Flash': "Whoa, This Is Big"

By Vinnie Mancuso
Collider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bat's been out of the bag for a while, and we all know Michael Keaton is reprising the role of Batman in director Andy Muschietti's The Flash. What we absolutely do not know is what it'll feel like to see Keaton step back into the cape and cowl he last wore almost three decades ago for a pair of Batman films directed by Tim Burton. So when Collider's Steve Weintraub sat down with the actor for the upcoming action-thriller The Protege, he simply had to ask what that very first day back in costume was like. The answer is everything a Bat-fan—especially a Tim Burton Bat-fan—could want.

collider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Tim Burton
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Ezra Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whoa#The Flash#Human Emotions#The First Shot Of Batman#Latina
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
bleedingcool.com

The Flash: Michael Keaton Talks the "Rush of Memories" He Felt

The DC universe seems to be in the middle of what can only be called a soft reboot with The Flash. What we know about the movie so far seems to indicate some variation of the Flashpoint storyline. The DC universe of films appears to be embracing the "each universe does what it wants, continuity is for suckers" type of storytelling which is probably the right way to go. It's something that Marvel is only barely dipping their toe into while DC appears to be embracing it. It's good because it means that storytellers aren't limited to what they can tell and when. One of the cool ways that The Flash is messing with that idea is bringing Michael Keaton to play his version of Batman for the first time since Batman Returns. Keaton recently spoke to Collider about coming to a character he hasn't played in many years.
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix Losing High-Profile Michael Keaton Movie This Weekend

Michael Keaton fans will have one less performance of his to enjoy on Netflix after Sunday. Aug. 1 will mark the last day American Assassin, the 2017 action movie that sees Keaton star alongside Teen Wolf and Maze Runner star Dylan O'Brien, will be on the service. Viewers will have until midnight Pacific Time to watch the flick.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Jospeh Gordon-Levitt on joining Affleck and Keaton’s Batman

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who played Robin in Batman: The Dark Knight Rises, spoke about a possible return. The Flash is one of the most anticipated productions of the DC Extended Universe. The film will show the scarlet sprinter solo on the big screen for the first time, so there are some doubts and a lot of emotion. With Ezra Miller As the protagonist, the corridor is not the only great promise of this project. On the contrary, the fact of having two versions of Batman has fans very curious.
MoviesComicBook

Ray Fisher Wants Warner Bros., Walter Hamada Apology for “Unacceptable” Response to Justice League Investigation

"It all starts with an apology." Ray Fisher asserts he won't reprise the Cyborg role or support any productions of Walter Hamada until the DC boss and Warner Bros. issue an apology for their "unacceptable" response to the Justice League investigation. Last July, Fisher tweeted about alleged misconduct during Justice League's 2017 reshoots when he accused replacement director Joss Whedon of "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable" on-set behavior towards the cast and crew of the superhero ensemble. The Cyborg actor further claimed that Whedon was "enabled, in many ways," by Justice League producers and then-DC Films executives Geoff Johns and Jon Berg.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Ben Affleck Reportedly Shooting His Scenes For The Flash Next Month

Ben Affleck’s stunt double has been spotted in a myriad of set photos and videos from The Flash as production continues in and around Glasgow, and there was even a scary moment when filming was halted after a camera operator was injured during an action sequence, but the DCEU’s Dark Knight has yet to appear.
Moviesmoviehole.net

Michael Keaton talks Batman return : “Like riding a bike”

When Michael Keaton rejoined the superhero movie brigade to reprise his ’89 Batman, fanboys – and shit, Keaton fans in general – took to the streets and first thumped the clouds. Or they would’ve… had most been allowed in the streets, what with most countries locked down from the pandemic at the time of the big announcement.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Dopesick’ Trailer: Michael Keaton’s Hulu Limited Series Takes on Big Pharma

Michael Keaton is no stranger to true stories where lies are exposed within corrupt organizations, lest anyone forget his Best Picture winner “Spotlight,” or for that matter, the 2010 comedy “The Other Guys.” But he is a relative outsider when it comes to TV. “Dopesick,” an upcoming Hulu limited series about a pharmaceutical company that set off the worst drug epidemic in American history, will bring Keaton to both, and fans of the former Batman (and “Multiplicity” icon) can check out the first trailer below. Hulu also announced the release date during the show’s TCA panel, setting the premiere for October...
Moviesnewsbrig.com

Batman 89 review: DC Comics gives Burton and Keaton a worthy sequel

If you’re like me, a die-hard fan of Tim Burton’s Batman and Batman Returns, you’ve probably wondered how the director’s proposed third Bat-film might’ve turned out had Warner Bros. moved forward with the sequel instead of pivoting to Joel Schumacher’s Batman Forever. While the window of possibility for a proper...
Moviesepicstream.com

The Flash Star Michael Keaton Shares Surprising Reaction to Putting on Batman Costume Again

It's no secret that getting into a superhero costume can be a pain. Most stars have stated that putting on a skintight outfit for the role is usually stressful and would claim it's their least favorite part of filming. However, Michael Keaton doesn't share their sentiments. The Flash star has just revealed that putting on the Batman costume was "shockingly normal" for him.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

‘Dopesick’: Michael Keaton Is a Skeptical Doctor in a First Look at Opioid Drama (VIDEO)

Hulu is giving viewers their first look at the star-studded drama Dopesick as the streamer sets a premiere date for Wednesday, October 13. The series from executive producers Danny Strong and Michael Keaton tells the story of how one company triggered the worst drug pandemic in American history. Keaton stars as Doctor Samuel Finnix, a physician who sees firsthand just how devastating the effects of OxyContin are on his patients and community.
TV & VideosPosted by
People

Michael Keaton Stars in First Trailer for Hulu's Dopesick Drama About America's Opioid Epidemic

Hulu's upcoming drama, Dopesick, is tackling the topic of America's opioid epidemic. The show's teaser trailer premiered Friday during the Television Critics Association's Summer Press Tour. In the first look, "the cure" to America's pain is a "new miracle drug" called OxyContin. Pharmaceutical salespeople, including Will Poulter's character Billy Cutler, are instructed to do "whatever it takes" to earn the "trust" of medical professionals so they will begin prescribing the drug.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘The Flash’: Micheal Keaton Says Returning To Batman Role Feels “Shockingly Normal”

It’s unclear whether it’s a good thing or not when the buzz surrounding a film titled “The Flash” is solely about Batman. But yet, that seems to be the case, as the new DC superhero film about the Fastest Man Alive, played by Ezra Miller, seemingly is set to feature multiple actors returning as Batman due to the multiversal story. One of those folks is Michael Keaton, who recently spoke about returning to the role for the first time in 30 years.
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix's Latest Removal Will Disappoint Michael Keaton Fans

Michael Keaton fans now have one less performance of his to enjoy on Netflix. Aug. 1 marked the last day of availability for American Assassin, the 2017 action movie that sees Keaton star alongside Teen Wolf and Maze Runner star Dylan O'Brien. Fans now looking to stream the movie will have to jump over to Tubi, a lesser-known (but free) streaming service.

Comments / 0

Community Policy