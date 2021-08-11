With governor’s order in place, school board doesn’t act on requiring masks

FLEMING ISLAND – Parents from both sides of the COVID-19 mask aisle spoke out at the Aug. 5 school board meeting. The school board, however, didn’t rule in anybody’s favor. That’s because the question of whether students would be mandated to wear masks already was decided by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The school repeated the message its hands are essentially tied since DeSantis issued an order restricting any mandates if a district wants to collect state funds.