Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clay County, FL

With governor’s order in place, school board doesn’t act on requiring masks

By Wesley LeBlanc wesley@opcfla.com
claytodayonline.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLEMING ISLAND – Parents from both sides of the COVID-19 mask aisle spoke out at the Aug. 5 school board meeting. The school board, however, didn’t rule in anybody’s favor. That’s because the question of whether students would be mandated to wear masks already was decided by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The school repeated the message its hands are essentially tied since DeSantis issued an order restricting any mandates if a district wants to collect state funds.

www.claytodayonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clay County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Clay County, FL
Education
County
Clay County, FL
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beth Clark
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Approved School#Legislature#Bullying#Board Chair#The School Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Seven U.S. Capitol police sue Trump, say he incited deadly attack

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday sued former President Donald Trump, alleging that he conspired with far-right extremist groups to provoke the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Congress. The officers in a lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C. federal court allege the attack was...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.
Posted by
NBC News

Video shows Louisiana trooper beating Black motorist with flashlight

A white Louisiana State Police trooper, who resigned after being accused of simple battery in two separate incidents, also repeatedly struck a Black man with a flashlight during a 2019 traffic stop, resulting in the man suffering several broken bones. Body camera footage shows former trooper Jacob Brown arriving at...
Posted by
NBC News

Death sentence upheld for man who killed 9 in South Carolina church shooting

A federal appeals court Wednesday upheld a death sentence for 27-year-old Dylann Roof, the white man convicted in the mass shooting of Black members of the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina. Roof had appealed his sentence to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth District,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy