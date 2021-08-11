Cancel
Clay County, FL

First day of school

By Wesley LeBlanc wesley@opcfla.com
claytodayonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLAY COUNTY — Forty-two schools opened their doors to nearly 40,000 students and 5,000 employees Tuesday morning, and there were smiles all around. It’s yet another year where COVID-19 hovers over the school district, but for most, they already know how to deal with the virus. The district had a successful year for all intents and purposes a year ago. School grades rose, students excelled against all odds, and COVID-19 outbreaks were minute. The district looks forward to a similar year for the new year.

