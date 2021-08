There are two ways to watch “Cop Secret,” a wild-ride Icelandic satire of Hollywood action films. One is the classic “switch off your brain” strategy, which allows for an easy digestion of the non-stop parody elements in which each line and every situation is lifted wholesale from any number of cop thrillers. The other, with brain on, makes for a less enjoyable outing, since after a short time the obviousness of it all becomes wearying and the way it milks cheap humor out of a gay subplot sends up all sorts of red flags. Directed by Hannes Þór Halldórsson, who also happens to be the goalie for Iceland’s national soccer team, “Cop Secret” is the kind of movie that has you laughing despite your better instincts and is likely to do strong international business when dubbed into multiple languages. Stateside success however will be a tougher nut to crack.