The Kissing Booth Cast Bids Farewell as Final Film Hits Netflix: "Elle, I've Loved Being You"

By Kelsey Garcia
PopSugar
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's graduation day for the cast of The Kissing Booth. As the third and final installment in the teen flick franchise hits Netflix on Aug. 11, many cast members are penning their goodbyes and sharing behind-the-scenes memories. Joey King, who played Elle Evans in a breakout role, shared photos of her first and last time at the booth, while Jacob Elordi, who played Noah Flynn, posted various film photos taken while filming the third film.

