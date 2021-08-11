The Kissing Booth Cast Bids Farewell as Final Film Hits Netflix: "Elle, I've Loved Being You"

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. In July 2021, The Pursuit of Love, which sounds a lot like a reality show that would be on VH1 around 2008, came out on Amazon Prime Video and gave everyone something to watch while we wait for Bridgerton Season 2 to arrive on Netflix. With standout performances from Lily James and Dominic West, who made a lot of news earlier in 2020, The Pursuit of Love cast is filled from top to bottom with amazing and talented actors and actresses who have made their mark in film and television on both sides of the pond.