WATCH: Oklahoma DL coach Calvin Thibodeaux Press Conference

During a press conference on Aug. 10, 2021, Oklahoma defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux talks about the newfound depth and ability across the entire d-line, why Perrion Winfrey "needs to be a dude" and the amazing versatility of Isaiah Thomas.

