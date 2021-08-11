Cancel
Oklahoma State

WATCH: Oklahoma DL coach Calvin Thibodeaux Press Conference

By John E. Hoover
 7 days ago
During a press conference on Aug. 10, 2021, Oklahoma defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux talks about the newfound depth and ability across the entire d-line, why Perrion Winfrey "needs to be a dude" and the amazing versatility of Isaiah Thomas.

