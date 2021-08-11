Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

MSR® Updates its Best-Selling Tent Model, the Hubba Hubba for Spring 2022 and Introduces the LowDown Remote Stove Adapter

By Verde Brand Communications
outsidebusinessjournal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE, Wash. (August 10, 2021) — Seattle-based Mountain Safety Research® (MSR®), the high-performance outdoor equipment that’s part of the parent company Cascade Designs, is excited to announce updates to its award-winning Hubba series for spring 2022. The best-selling and award winning Hubba Hubba is known for its fast and easy set up thanks to its freestanding design and symmetrical poles, and now features a significant weight reduction and updated features. Additionally, all three size versions (previously Hubba NX, Hubba Hubba NX and Mutha Hubba NX) will be unified under the recognizable name – Hubba Hubba.

www.outsidebusinessjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Cars
Local
Washington Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stoves#Msr#Adapter#Mountain Safety Research#Cascade Designs#Mutha Hubba Nx#Easton#Syclone#Cookware#Msr#Dac#Durashield Coating
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Carsautomotiveworld.com

New Vauxhall Corsa retains its place as UK’s best selling car

The New Vauxhall Corsa is the UK’s best-selling new car so far this year, according to the latest new car sales and registration figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). 26,215 Corsas have been registered in the first seven months of 2021. Vauxhall’s all-electric Corsa-e...
CarsCarscoops

Can-Am Introduces 2022 Lineup With Updated Versions Of Its On-Road Lineup

Can-Am has revised their entire On-Road lineup for 2022, which consists of updated versions of the Ryker and Spyder three-wheelers. The Ryker range brings the new Rally and Sport, the Spyder F3 range brings the new F3-S Special Series and F3 Limited Special Series, and the Spyder RT range brings the new RT Sea-to-Sky.
ElectronicsPosted by
TheStreet

PowerVision Introduces Its True Unmanned Aerial Solution For Autonomous, Remote Operations From A Docked Station

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerVision Tech Inc., a leader in AI robots, officially released its whole new industrial drone system — PowerVision True Unmanned Aerial Solution, successfully delivering the promise of drones for remote, autonomous data collection missions. The solution deeply integrates the PowerVision Dock, PowerEgg X 8K drone and the PowerVision Cloud web-based software platform. With the True Unmanned Aerial Solution, PowerVision has solved many limits to deployments of legacy drones — such as limits to range, complex operations and high cost. Now, data acquisition drones can be deployed at scale as data acquisition infrastructure, instead of tools to be operated on individual missions.
Metal MiningStreetInsider.com

Gold Springs Resource Sells its World Copper Ltd. investment for CAD$4,364,315 and Increases its 2021 drilling program to 27,300 meters

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX:GRC)(OTCQB: GRCAF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce:. The unconditional sale for CAD$4,364,315 of all its 13,225,198 common shares of World Copper Ltd. (WCU)...
JustLuxe.com

Breguet Introduces Its Sporty and Modern Model of the Type XXI 3815 Chronograph

Breguet is recognized for its significant contribution to watchmaking and craftsmanship and is also associated with the world of aviation. In response to an order from the French armed forces, Breguet launched the production of a legendary watch, the Type XX chronograph, which would equip the French Air Force and Naval Aviation until the early 1980s. Today, the brand completes its collection with a new resolutely sporty and modern model, the Type XXI 3815 chronograph.
Industryarxiv.org

Model-free online motion adaptation for energy efficient flights of multicopters

Limited flight distance and time is a common problem for multicopters. We propose a method for finding the optimal speed and heading of multicopters while flying a given path to achieve the longest flight distance or time. Since flight speed and heading are often free variables in multicopter path planning, they can be changed without changing the mission. The proposed method is based on a novel multivariable extremum seeking controller with adaptive step size. It (a) does not require any power consumption model of the vehicle, (b) can be executed online, (c) is computationally efficient and runs on low-cost embedded computers in real-time, and (d) converges faster than the standard extremum seeking controller with constant step size. We prove the stability of this proposed extremum seeking controller, and conduct outdoor experiments to validate the effectiveness of this method with different initial conditions, with and without payload. This method could be especially useful for applications such as package delivery, where the weight, size and shape of the payload vary between deliveries and the power consumption of the vehicle is hard to model. Experiments show that compared to flying at the maximum speed with a bad heading angle, flying at the optimal range speed and heading reduces the energy consumed per distance by 24.9% without payload and 33.5% with a box payload. In addition, compared to hovering, flying at the optimal endurance speed and heading reduces the the power consumption by 7.0% without payload and 12.6% with a box payload.
SoftwareCodecademy

Introducing Create REST APIs with Spring and Java

Until now, our Java curriculum covered the language's basic principles and fundamentals, syntax, and applications in mobile development, with courses like Learn Java and Build Basic Android Apps with Java. But all that's changed with the release of our new Skill Path: Create REST APIs with Spring and Java. As...
AmazonKRON4

Best international plug adapter

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re a globetrotter, you’ve probably found out the hard way that there are 14 different types of sockets around the world. That’s why international plug adapters are an essential travel accessory. International plug adapters allow you to charge your...
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

TitanReach adds new items and critters, updates its launcher, and sells alpha access for a limited time

There have been a couple of smaller patches applied to TitanReach. So small, in fact, that the notes for both were shared on the same post. That said, there are things of importance to call attention to, such as the addition of three unique “design an armor” sets along with a Founders Armor and Golden Cape; the addition of Lava Fox, Blood Hound, Storm Cat, and Mystic Squirrel creatures; a new launcher update that is necessary for players to hop into the game; and a variety of fixes to things like the minimap, player trading, and more.
Hawaii Statebackpacker.com

This $120 Backpacking Tent Is the Best-Value Shelter on the Market

You don’t need to go into debt to get equipped for your next big hike. Case in point: These 6 two-person tents, which are all light enough to take on the trail for your next adventure. Outside+ members can read the full review, along with everything else we publish. Not a member? Get a taste below with our review of the most affordable of the bunch.
Home & GardenPosted by
Robb Report

The Best Waterproof Tents for Camping With Friends and Family

If you’re someone who likes to camp, you know the value of a good tent. But if you’re camping with others, be it friends or family, you’re going to want one with a little room. And few tents are more versatile than one that fits six. Whether you’re traveling with some pals from college or your partner and kids, a six-person tent is going to fit most people’s needs. It’s a medium-sized tent that ensures everyone has plenty of space if you’re traveling with five or fewer, but also that there’s enough room for everyone if there are six. From there,...
LifestylePosted by
Popular Science

Best family tent for your wilderness camping adventures

Few things offer a much-needed change of scenery like hitting the great outdoors and sharing the experience with your loved ones can make it even more special. Every successful camping trip requires adequate preparation to ensure it goes down smoothly, and traveling with a larger group comes with additional unique challenges. Finding the best places to go camping is just the start. Among the most critical considerations for a family camping trip is selecting a proper shelter for your group’s size and camping environment. It’s important for the entire group dynamic that each of your loved ones stays cozy and comfortable without getting cramped or being left out in the elements. Whether you’re going away for a casual weekend, packing light for a strenuous hike, or hunkering down in the rain and snow, here are a few of the best family tents to accommodate the whole gang no matter where your next camping adventure takes you.
ElectronicsPosted by
Rolling Stone

The Best Tech Accessories for Remote Learning

As back-to-school season kicks off in the next few weeks, there’s a chance that your school is offering a remote learning option, or delaying full time in-person classes for the foreseeable future. If that’s the case, you’ll need to set up your room at home (or any other spare space in your place) as a work area. This is easier than ever thanks to advances in technology and the availability of tech accessories that were back ordered for several months last year. Importantly, we’ve chosen to highlight tech accessories that work if you already have a computer. If you’re still shopping for a laptop,...
Portland, ORoutsidebusinessjournal.com

Snow Peak and Rivian Come Together to Create the Ultimate Outdoor Cooking Setup

PORTLAND, Ore. (August 12, 2021) – Snow Peak, the global outdoor lifestyle brand, is pleased to unveil the Rivian Camp Kitchen x Snow Peak project, a collaboration between like minded brands that share a passion for the outdoors. Rivian, maker of electric adventure vehicles, allows owners the option to configure the forthcoming RIT truck with the innovative Camp Kitchen, designed to make cooking outdoors simple and fun. The Camp Kitchen features the 30-piece Snow Peak Kitchen Set, a curated selection of Snow Peak’s best-in-class cookware and tableware, so Rivian owners have everything needed for an incredible meal wherever adventure may take them.
LifestylePosted by
Lakeland Gazette

Bonnet Springs Park Update

Allen & Company announced a generous corporate gift of $1 Million to fund the Allen & Company Family Lawn, set to open in 2022. The Allen & Company Family Lawn will serve as a gathering space for picnics, events, and relaxation. The 2-acre space is nestled between the Franklin Family and Clyne Family Mountains and will have seating available both on the lawn and on the two bordering mountains.

Comments / 0

Community Policy