Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd. Asia's largest private medical response service provider company was recognised by the World Economic Forum's COVID Response Alliance for Social Entrepreneurs as one of India's Top 50 COVID-19 Last Mile Responders to the pandemic. All those with a commitment to marginalised communities, social entrepreneurship, and the crisis in India were invited to spread the word and to engage with the listed entrepreneurs and ecosystem initiatives.