Rafael Nadal withdraws from Cincinnati after foot injury

Ohio [USA], August 11 (ANI): Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from next week's Western and Southern Open due to his ongoing left foot injury, the tournament announced on Wednesday. The Spanish superstar on Tuesday has already pulled out of the Rogers Cup ahead of his second-round match against Lloyd Harris. Nadal's left foot injury forced him to miss Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics too. The legendary lefty returned last week at the Citi Open in Washington, where he battled through his opening match against Jack Sock in a final-set tie-break before losing against South African Lloyd Harris in three sets in the third round.