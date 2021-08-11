Julian Marley Coming to Kent Stage in September

Music is in Selah Marley’s blood. As the daughter of eight-time Grammy winner Lauryn Hill and the granddaughter of reggae icon Bob Marley, she descends from two of the most influential artists ever. Still, when it came time to create songs, the 22-year-old star sought to forge her own path. This week marks the release of Star Power, Marley’s genre-bending EP and first official release. A deeply personal undertaking in which she raps about growing up in the shadow of fame, asserting ownership over her body in a society that prioritizes the male gaze, and the power of reclaiming your identity, it reflects Marley’s experiences and the unique position of being famous since birth.