Kent, OH

Julian Marley Coming to Kent Stage in September

By Jeff Niesel
Cleveland Scene
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger Julian Marley aims to keep his late father Bob Marley’s legacy alive through his music. And now, Marley, who released his debut album way back in 1996, has just announced the dates of a fall tour. He'll perform at 8 p.m. on Sept. 8 at the Kent Stage. Tickets...

www.clevescene.com

