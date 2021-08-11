Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Timeline: The Taliban's rapid advance across Afghanistan

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iRDeO_0bOdRZHh00

(Reuters) - Taliban insurgents control an estimated 65% of Afghan territory, after making rapid advances against local forces who are largely fending for themselves as foreign troops withdraw.

Following are some of the major milestones in the Islamist militant movement’s advance in recent months. Other deadly attacks occurred, some blamed on the Taliban and some on other jihadist groups including an offshoot of Islamic State.

Talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government on a political understanding that could lead to a peace deal, backed by the United States and its allies, have failed to make significant progress.

- April 14 - President Joe Biden announces U.S. troops will withdraw from Afghanistan starting on May 1 and ending on Sept. 11, bringing America’s longest war to a close. It was an extension of the previous withdrawal deadline of May 1 agreed between the United States and the Taliban.

- May 4 - Taliban fighters launch a major offensive on Afghan forces in southern Helmand province. They also attack in at least six other provinces.

- May 11 - The Taliban capture Nerkh district just outside the capital Kabul as violence intensifies across the country.

- June 7 - Senior government officials say more than 150 Afghan soldiers are killed in 24 hours as fighting worsens. They add that fighting is raging in 26 of the country’s 34 provinces.

- June 22 - Taliban fighters launch a series of attacks in the north of the country, far from their traditional strongholds in the south, and the UN envoy for Afghanistan says they have taken more than 50 of 370 districts.

- July 2 - American troops quietly pull out of their main military base in Afghanistan - Bagram Air Base, an hour’s drive from Kabul. It effectively ends U.S. involvement in the war.

- July 5 - The Taliban say they could present a written peace proposal to the Afghan government as soon as August.

- July 21 - Taliban insurgents control about a half of the country’s districts, according to the senior U.S. general, underlining the scale and speed of their advance.

- July 26 - The United States vows to continue to support Afghan troops “in the coming weeks” with intensified airstrikes to help them counter Taliban attacks.

- July 26 - The United Nations says nearly 2,400 Afghan civilians were killed or wounded in May and June in escalating violence, the highest number for those months since records started in 2009.

- Aug. 6 - Zaranj in the south of the country becomes the first provincial capital to fall to the Taliban in years. Seven more are to follow in the ensuing days, including the prized city of Kunduz in the north.

The Taliban never fully controlled the north of the country when they were in power, and seem intent on securing it this time possibly before closing in on the capital.

Fighting rages in and around a number of other cities, including Herat in the west and Kandahar in the south.

Comments / 1

Reuters

Reuters

163K+
Followers
194K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Un#President Of Afghanistan#Kunduz#Islamist#Islamic#Un#2 American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban now says they’ll let Americans, Afghans leave after beating, blocking evacuees

The Taliban claimed on Tuesday they are committed to stop blocking people from getting to the Hamid Karzai International Airport — where U.S. troops are evacuating Americans and Afghans from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan — after reports that they set up checkpoints around the airport, turned people back, and in some cases beat and whipped those attempting to get through.
Aerospace & DefenseNew York Post

Man films himself clinging to US plane as it leaves Afghanistan

Dramatic video shows a man recording himself and other Afghans clinging to a US Air Force plane taxiing for takeoff at Kabul’s airport in a desperate attempt to flee from the Taliban-controlled country. The footage, which was taken Monday, shows the smiling man waving to a crowd of people lining...
Worldtalesbuzz.com

A Taliban commander who helped seize the Afghan presidential palace spent nearly 6 years at Guantanamo, where he told a guard ‘we will get you on the outside’

Gholam Ruhani was filmed celebrating at the Afghan presidential palace on Sunday. He spent 8 years imprisoned at Guantanamo Bay before being released in 2007. According to his prison record, Ruhani once told a guard: “We will get you on the outside.”. See more stories on Insider’s business page. One...
MilitaryPosted by
Axios

Taliban accumulate massive amounts of U.S.-supplied firepower

The Taliban accumulated an enormous amount of U.S.-supplied guns, ammunition, helicopters, combat aircraft and more after Afghan security forces collapsed this weekend, AP reports. Why it matters: The U.S. spent billions of dollars over two decades to train and support the Afghan security forces, but the Taliban was the ultimate...
MilitaryPosted by
The Intercept

The Taliban Have Seized U.S. Military Biometrics Devices

The Taliban have seized U.S. military biometrics devices that could aid in the identification of Afghans who assisted coalition forces, current and former military officials have told The Intercept. The devices, known as HIIDE, for Handheld Interagency Identity Detection Equipment, were seized last week during the Taliban’s offensive, according to...
WorldWashington Examiner

After Afghanistan disaster, Taiwan must go nuclear

The images of Afghans chasing an American C-130 plane at the Kabul airport and some plummeting to their deaths will sear the memory of a generation. President Joe Biden chose defeat. He and Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan signaled that the White House could turn its back on major non-NATO allies almost overnight. But they did more than that. When enemies moved to attack our allies, these officials preferred to blame the victims rather than reconsider the wisdom of their own policy choices. All U.S. allies should be aware: America does not have their back.
AfghanistanPosted by
Indy100

Heartbreaking video of girl in Afghanistan becomes symbol of ‘shattered future’ under Taliban

An Afghan girl has voiced her despair at the world’s treatment of her country, as Taliban insurgents declare the country is under their control after a devastating sweep of power. A video of the girl, whose identity is unknown, was posted to Twitter on Friday by Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist.“We don’t count because we were born in Afghanistan,” the tearful girl laments in the clip. “I cannot help crying,” she adds. “No one cares about us. We’ll die slowly in history.”“We do not count because we were born in Afghanistan . . . We’ll die slowly...
Public SafetyClayton News Daily

The Taliban knocked on her door 3 times. The fourth time, they killed her

Najia was at home with her three young sons and daughter in a small village in northern Afghanistan when Taliban fighters knocked on their door. Najia's daughter Manizha, 25, knew they were coming -- her mother had told her they'd done the same thing the previous three days, demanding that she cook food for up to 15 fighters.
AfghanistanPosted by
Reuters

Taliban go door-to-door telling fearful Afghans to work

(Reuters) - Armed Taliban members knocked on doors in cities across Afghanistan on Wednesday, witnesses said, telling fearful residents to return to their jobs a day after the militants announced they wanted to revive the country’s battered economy. Widespread destruction during a 20-year war between U.S.-backed government forces and the...
PoliticsPosted by
Los Angeles Times

The Taliban won. Here’s what that could mean

The U.S. has suspended evacuations from Afghanistan after people rushed the Kabul airport in an attempt to flee the country. Hundred of additional American troops are being sent to help safeguard the airfield after U.S. forces killed two armed individuals. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Afghans woke fearfully to both...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US reaches deal with Taliban on evacuations: report

The U.S. has reached a deal with the Taliban to ensure that evacuations from Kabul's airport can take place without interference from the group, according to a report by The Associated Press. The deal was reached in talks in Doha, Qatar, between senior Taliban officials and Gen. Frank McKenzie. The...
POTUSWashington Post

Biden is blaming everyone but himself. But he’s the one who gave the Taliban a green light.

On Sep. 11, 2001, Americans literally fell from the sky — jumping from the top floors of the World Trade Center to escape the fires set by al-Qaeda and the Taliban regime that aided and abetted them. Today, almost two decades later, it is our Afghan allies who are falling from the sky — after clinging to the fuselage of a U.S. military aircraft taking off from the Kabul airport, in a desperate effort to escape the Taliban regime.

Comments / 1

Community Policy