How long will Bills, Lions starters play on Friday night in first preseason game?

The Detroit Lions face the Buffalo Bills at home for week 1 of the 2021 NFL preseason brought to you by Detroit Lions Talk With MicroMike. In this NFL live stream, MicroMike has live audio of the game with play by play of what is taking place on the field. FOX is broadcasting the Bills vs. Lions game live for the NFL preseason, but if you don’t want to pay for cable, MicroMike has a Lions free stream of the scoreboard and he will be doing play-by-play of the game & discussing all the Lions highlights. There have been plenty of Lions news & rumors swirling around this NFL week 1 preseason game (especially around injuries and today’s online free stream will discuss them plus NFL highlights, discussion, analysis, top plays, stats & live Q&A.