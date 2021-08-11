How long will Bills, Lions starters play on Friday night in first preseason game?
The Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions will kickoff their preseason schedule on Friday night at Ford Field. Heading into the matchup, it is clear that the two teams are in completely different spots as franchises. Buffalo, coming off of a 13-3 regular season and AFC Championship Game appearance, has few questions about their starting roster on both sides of the ball. With that in mind, key starters will see minimal snaps against the Lions or none at all.www.newyorkupstate.com
Comments / 0