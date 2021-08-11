Weekly Royal News Quiz: How Well Do You Know the Royal Fam?

While some women do yoga, hit the gym, read, or even meditate, Kate Middleton has found an activity that helps her relax when she’s feeling stressed. The Duchess of Cambridge looks to ease her worries by sitting down with some crayons and markers and scribbling in her coloring book, per The Mirror. Middleton’s husband, Prince William, has admitted in the past that his wife loves to color. William told illustrator Johanna Basford, who has released her own adult coloring books that his wife was a fan of, and she couldn’t help but share the news with the world. Basford took to Instagram to share her conversation with William. “He told me his wife likes my books. She colors. Kate is one of us! Now this makes perfect sense. Why wouldn’t she? A busy mum with what I imagine is a lot of stress, trying to raise and protect a family,” the artist wrote.