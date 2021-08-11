Mayor Rebecca Casper announces re-election campaign

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper officially announced her campaign for re-election for Mayor of Idaho Falls in this November’s general election.

The announcement was officially made at the Hilton Garden Inn on the Riverview Terrace on Thursday.

“It is an honor to serve side-by-side with the men and women of this great city,” Mayor Casper said. “It’s important to me to ensure that Idaho Falls retains its identity as a place with small-town values where we can all still be proud to live and work and play. As we balance that goal with well-managed, thoughtful growth, we will ensure that Idaho Falls remains an amazing place for our businesses and families for years to come.”

