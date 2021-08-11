Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho Falls, ID

Mayor Rebecca Casper announces re-election campaign

By News Team
Posted by 
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NEDYh_0bOdRD6x00

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper officially announced her campaign for re-election for Mayor of Idaho Falls in this November’s general election.

The announcement was officially made at the Hilton Garden Inn on the Riverview Terrace on Thursday.

“It is an honor to serve side-by-side with the men and women of this great city,” Mayor Casper said. “It’s important to me to ensure that Idaho Falls retains its identity as a place with small-town values where we can all still be proud to live and work and play.  As we balance that goal with well-managed, thoughtful growth, we will ensure that Idaho Falls remains an amazing place for our businesses and families for years to come.”

The post Mayor Rebecca Casper announces re-election campaign appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 1

KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Government
Idaho State
Idaho Elections
Idaho Falls, ID
Elections
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Idaho StatePosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Ammon Bundy campaigns in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy made a campaign stop in Idaho Falls Monday night.   The organization ‘Stand Up for Idaho’ held a public forum to hear from Bundy at the Westbank Convention Center.          Bundy talked about how he’s characterized in the media and why Idaho is so important to those who The post Ammon Bundy campaigns in Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
Posted by
KIFI Local News 8

Judge Winmill takes senior status, replacement not nominated

After 26 years of service to the United States District Court, and a total of 34 years as a judge in both the federal and state court systems, Judge B. Lynn Winmill took senior status Monday. The post Judge Winmill takes senior status, replacement not nominated appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho StatePosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho warns of COVID patient surge, hospitals ‘overwhelmed’

By REBECCA BOONE Associated Press BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Hospitals are reporting record numbers of COVID-19 patients on ventilators and public health officials have reactivated a “crisis standards of care” task force. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare warns that based on the current rate of spread, Idaho could see as many as 30,000 The post Idaho warns of COVID patient surge, hospitals ‘overwhelmed’ appeared first on Local News 8.
Wyoming StatePosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Wyoming governor: No mask mandate, COVID vaccine requirement

By MEAD GRUVER Associated Press CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s governor says the state will not return to a statewide mask order or require COVID-19 vaccines despite a resurgence of the virus. Gov. Mark Gordon imposed a statewide mask mandate in December and lifted it in March. Even so, Gordon said in a news conference The post Wyoming governor: No mask mandate, COVID vaccine requirement appeared first on Local News 8.

Comments / 1

Community Policy