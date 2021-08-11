Cancel
Environment

Your Forecast: Storms pulsing up again with high humidity

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChief Meteorologist Heather Haley says it feels like almost 100 degrees for a few days. Offensive lineman Dayne Davis returns for his Red-Shirt Sophomore season on the Hill. Two juveniles charged with assault, kidnapping of 10-year-old - clipped version. Updated: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT. Two Elizabethton juveniles...

Lincoln, NE1011now.com

Thursday Forecast: Humid and warm with a possible ‘storm...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thursday should make it four straight days of highs in the 90s with no rain in Lincoln...but a cold front aims to bring both of those “streaks” to an end... Typical late-summer weather conditions are expected to continue Wednesday night and for much of the day...
Newport, TNwvlt.tv

First Alert for stronger storms and heavy downpours Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered showers and a few storms continue this evening, but the better chance for some stronger storms comes Thursday with a WVLT First Alert. Flood Warnings continue for the French Broad River and Pigeon River near Newport.. Both rivers reached crest and are forecast to drop below flood stage tonight.
Environmentabc27.com

Heavy rain and storms continue this evening; watch for flash flooding

*Tornado Watch remains in effect until 8pm for the entire Mid-state*. THIS EVENING: Heavy Rain & Storms, Isolated Tornadoes/Flash Flooding Possible. Temperatures Falling Into The 70s. OVERNIGHT: Showers/Storms End, Mostly Cloudy. Lo 72. Winds: S 5-10 mph. THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray PM Showers. Hi 87. Winds: W 5-10 mph. As...
Omaha, NEWOWT

David’s Evening Forecast - Plenty more heat and humidity, storms likely Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunshine and a steady south breeze brought us more typical Summer weather today, temperatures warming into the upper 80s with plenty of humidity. The humid air pushing our heat index into the low and mid 90s at times. A south breeze of 10 to 15mph will stick around through the evening, helping to keep us in the 80s along with that humid air. Overnight, skies clear out with lows dipping back into the lower 70s.
Trinity County, CAactionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Strong winds drive high fire danger Wednesday

Be prepared for stronger winds and very dry conditions driving high fire danger across northern California on Wednesday. We'll also have high temperatures ending up much cooler than earlier this week Wednesday afternoon. Low pressure tracking east to our northeast is the main factor driving our forecast today, and is what's responsible for this big uptick in our wind speeds. A Red Flag Warning for high fire danger is set to stay in effect through 8pm Wednesday night in the valley, foothills, portions of the Sierra, and Trinity County due to the strong north winds and low humidity over dry fuels. Humidity is projected to dip into the single digits to teens this afternoon. Winds will be out of the northeast from 15 to 30mph, with gusts up to around 40mph today. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the valley from 8am through 5pm Wednesday due to the gusty northeast winds. Air quality is very impacted early today, with very unhealthy air quality being observed by sensors across the valley, foothills, and our mountain areas to start the day. North winds will cause the impacts from wildfire smoke to become more widespread to the south through Wednesday. Temperatures are starting out in the 60's to 70's in the valley, 60's in the foothills, and 40's to 50's in our higher elevations early Wednesday morning. High temperatures are projected to end up in the upper 80's to mid 90's in the valley, upper 70's to upper 80's in the foothills, and lower 70's to mid 80's in our mountain areas Wednesday afternoon.
Environmentwfxd.com

Humid, Hazy and Warm Again on Thursday

Weather Updates from TV6 Meteorologists Karl Bohnak and Jennifer Perez. Thursday: Sunny and hazy with some fair-weather clouds. Highs: near 80 along Lake Michigan, 80s elsewhere with a few 90s over interior western locations. Friday: Little change, continued warm and humid. Highs: mainly in the 80s. Saturday: Warm and humid,...
EnvironmentWYTV.com

Temperatures start warming up again Thursday; rain and storms stay in the forecast

Talk about a soaker! Parts of the area had between 1″ – 2″+ of rain today. There will still be a few leftover isolated showers around this evening and overnight. Clouds may break a bit early tonight but increase again toward morning. Pockets of fog are possible with a chance for dense fog, especially through low-lying areas and valleys. It will be humid and warm with lows in the upper 60s.
West Monroe, LAmyarklamiss.com

Morning Forecast – Wednesday, August 18th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/18/21) TODAY: Happy Wednesday! We are halfway to the weekend, and if you’ve been loving the rain these last couple of days, then this forecast is for you. With an upper level trough hanging over our region, it will continue to be the driving force for showers and storms this afternoon. Severe weather is not expected; just some periods of heavy rainfall and some lightning and thunder. Highs as a result will top into the lower 90s with mostly cloudy skies and winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Cocke County, TNwvlt.tv

More sun for now, storms return tomorrow with a First Alert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Watch for high water or damage left from the drenching rains that moved through with Fred. We are covering the areas of flooding left in Cocke County on WVLT News. Now, looking forward with your forecast, we are tracking scattered rain and storms headed our way.
Environmentwxxv25.com

8/18 – Rob’s “Isolated T-storms” Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Isolated-Scattered showers and t-storms will be possible each day over the next couple of days, primarily during the peak daytime afternoon heating hours. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible inside thunderstorm development, based on the model consensus and parameters. Heat index values will be fairly high over the next couple...

