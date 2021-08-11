Your Forecast: Storms pulsing up again with high humidity

Be prepared for stronger winds and very dry conditions driving high fire danger across northern California on Wednesday. We'll also have high temperatures ending up much cooler than earlier this week Wednesday afternoon. Low pressure tracking east to our northeast is the main factor driving our forecast today, and is what's responsible for this big uptick in our wind speeds. A Red Flag Warning for high fire danger is set to stay in effect through 8pm Wednesday night in the valley, foothills, portions of the Sierra, and Trinity County due to the strong north winds and low humidity over dry fuels. Humidity is projected to dip into the single digits to teens this afternoon. Winds will be out of the northeast from 15 to 30mph, with gusts up to around 40mph today. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the valley from 8am through 5pm Wednesday due to the gusty northeast winds. Air quality is very impacted early today, with very unhealthy air quality being observed by sensors across the valley, foothills, and our mountain areas to start the day. North winds will cause the impacts from wildfire smoke to become more widespread to the south through Wednesday. Temperatures are starting out in the 60's to 70's in the valley, 60's in the foothills, and 40's to 50's in our higher elevations early Wednesday morning. High temperatures are projected to end up in the upper 80's to mid 90's in the valley, upper 70's to upper 80's in the foothills, and lower 70's to mid 80's in our mountain areas Wednesday afternoon.