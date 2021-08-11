Cancel
Christian Yelich's Huge Extension Hasn't Even Kicked In Yet and He is Struggling

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the spring of 2020, two or three years before he was set to hit free agency (depending on a 2022 option), the Milwaukee Brewers extended outfielder Christian Yelich on a seven-year deal that would keep him with the team for nine more years and $215 million. It was a big bet that the then-28-year-old would continue to be so good well into his 30s that it was worth such a long contract in order to get a reasonably low annual value (and risk signing it two years before he was actually able to leave in free agency).

