Christian Yelich’s Huge Extension Hasn’t Even Kicked In Yet and He is Struggling
In the spring of 2020, two or three years before he was set to hit free agency (depending on a 2022 option), the Milwaukee Brewers extended outfielder Christian Yelich on a seven-year deal that would keep him with the team for nine more years and $215 million. It was a big bet that the then-28-year-old would continue to be so good well into his 30s that it was worth such a long contract in order to get a reasonably low annual value (and risk signing it two years before he was actually able to leave in free agency).www.bleachernation.com
Comments / 0