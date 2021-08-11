Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allegheny, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 13:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Allegheny; Washington The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Washington County in southwestern Pennsylvania Southwestern Allegheny County in southwestern Pennsylvania * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 129 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Upper St. Clair, or over McMurray, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Pittsburgh, Mount Lebanon, Bethel Park, McMurray, McKeesport, Gastonville, West Mifflin, Baldwin, Upper St. Clair, Scott Township, Whitehall, and South Park Township. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH