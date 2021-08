Our weather continues to trend warmer and muggier, but storms have stayed scared. Can we keep it that way as the weekend draws closer?. Another quiet night ahead, but also the muggiest of the week so far. That will do little more than make it more uncomfortable though, and may give rise to some isolated fog again as we approach daybreak. The greatest chance will fall in areas where skies remain clearer, but fog is not expected to be a widespread problem regardless. Low temperatures will again come to a stop in the mid 60s.