San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon doesn't want NBA head-coaching job to 'check a box'

LAS VEGAS -- Becky Hammon can't wait for the time when it's normal for women to interview for head-coaching positions in the NBA and their gender isn't the story. "It's huge and important. It's something that can't be [checking] the box," the Spurs assistant told The Associated Press. "You have to hire the best person. Half the world's population hasn't been tapped for their mind and ability and skill sets in the sports world. It's something that needs to change."