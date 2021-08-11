Cancel
$GBPUSD Elliott Wave Analysis Points To Reversal Higher Soon

By Grega Horvat
seeitmarket.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe British Pound appears ready to strengthen versus the US Dollar soon, if this Elliott wave analysis plays out to forecast. Following an A-B-C correction, the $GBPUSD currency pair is bouncing away from its 38.2% Fibonacci retracement support level (as expected). This suggests that wave four has ended and that a wave five is underway and likely to bring new yearly highs.

www.seeitmarket.com

Elliott Wave View: EURUSD further downside likely

