The Bitcoin price prediction shows that the bulls may be coming back after a few heavily bearish days. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Ranging (Daily Chart) At the time of writing, BTC/USD is hovering at the resistance level of $45,331 and there have been instances in the market movement where the Bitcoin price has exchanged hands above this level. However, traders can take note that the path of least resistance is still range-bound as the daily chart shows that the coin remains within the 9-day and 21-day moving averages.