Save the date! The Ocracoke Civic & Business Association will host their Fall Ocracoke Island-Wide Yard Sale on Saturday, September 18th from 8 am – 5 pm. The rain date is September 19th. There is no need to wait until April to do a spring cleaning for these Ocracoke Island residents. This is the perfect opportunity to allow other people to find their treasure and help participants lighten their load. Items to be sold include crafts, home goods, tools, furniture, artwork, clothing, toys, decoys, jewelry, accessories, and more.