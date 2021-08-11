Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sonoma, CA

Music Lives: Rohnert Park’s Green Music Center

By Daedalus Howell
bohemian.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Q&A is part of a series we’re calling “How We Work Now,” which explores how Covid is impacting the ways we work and how we do business—possibly forever. Performing arts organizations were hit particularly hard during the pandemic, in large part because quarantines and social distancing aren’t conducive to convening an audience in an enclosed space. Many pivoted into virtual events, others shuttered. As it nears its 10th anniversary, the local cultural juggernaut known as the Green Music Center, at Sonoma State University, is among the survivors. What follows is a conversation with the center’s Executive Director, Jacob Yarrow, who joined the staff in June 2017.

bohemian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rohnert Park, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Entertainment
Rohnert Park, CA
Government
County
Sonoma County, CA
Sonoma, CA
Entertainment
City
Sonoma, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Entertainment
Santa Rosa, CA
Government
Sonoma, CA
Government
Local
California Entertainment
Sonoma County, CA
Government
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boz Scaggs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Music Industry#Green Room#Live Performances#Arts#Q A#The Green Music Center#Sonoma State University#The Santa Rosa Symphony#The Ssu Cabinet#Tower Of Power On#Universal Pictures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
News Break
Politics
Related
NBC News

Biden says his administration will take on GOP governors blocking masks in schools

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he was directing the Education Department to use its legal authority against Republican governors who are trying to block local school officials from requiring students to wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Speaking at the White House, Biden said some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures into "political disputes for their own political gain" and warned that they are "setting a dangerous tone."
NBC News

Judge throws out Trump-era approvals for Alaska oil project

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A federal judge on Wednesday threw out Trump administration approvals for a large planned oil project on Alaska’s North Slope, saying the federal review was flawed and didn’t include mitigation measures for polar bears. U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason in Anchorage vacated permits for ConocoPhillips’ Willow...

Comments / 0

Community Policy