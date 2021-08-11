Music Lives: Rohnert Park’s Green Music Center

This Q&A is part of a series we’re calling “How We Work Now,” which explores how Covid is impacting the ways we work and how we do business—possibly forever. Performing arts organizations were hit particularly hard during the pandemic, in large part because quarantines and social distancing aren’t conducive to convening an audience in an enclosed space. Many pivoted into virtual events, others shuttered. As it nears its 10th anniversary, the local cultural juggernaut known as the Green Music Center, at Sonoma State University, is among the survivors. What follows is a conversation with the center’s Executive Director, Jacob Yarrow, who joined the staff in June 2017.