Bedford, VA

No Excuse Night allows free admission to National D-Day Memorial

By Brittany Morgan
WDBJ7.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Organizers with a national memorial are providing folks an opportunity to learn about a pivotal piece of American history with no impact on their wallet. Saturday, August 14, from 5 to 8 p.m., people can visit the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford free of charge. The No Excuse Night event will have docents stationed throughout the site to provide details and answer questions. Organizers believe this is a way to provide access to the memorial to everyone, while also giving back to the community.

