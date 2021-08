As Kelly Clarkson’s divorce from Brandon Blackstock continues, there’s one – not so small – detail that has everybody’s attention... her jaw-dropping salary. Court documents revealed the 39-year-old’s earnings – which totalled a whopping $1.9 million per month. The paycheque included fees from her appearance on NBC’s The Voice and her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. After the court ruled that she must pay Blackstock almost $200,000 in support, a source told US Weekly: “It was packaged together when the forensic accountant testified during the OSC (order to show cause) trial for temporary spousal and child support.”