Protectors Need Protection

The main purpose of an Industrial Development Agency (IDA) is to stimulate the local economy through the creation of permanent local jobs. This can be achieved by providing tax incentives including PILOTs (payments in lieu of taxes) to local businesses. Historically, according to the annual report on IDAs from the Office of the State Comptroller (OSC), Glen Cove’s IDA (GCIDA) has ranked toward the bottom of all IDAs in NY state for the cost per job created indicating that taxpayers are being asked to subsidize residential developments which do not meaningfully create jobs. Absent permanent job creation, this is tantamount to appropriating a tax subsidy from taxpayers for the benefit of high-density residential developers. Of greater concern, is the lack of accountability and transparency in how these subsidies are appropriated and facilitated. Recently, the OSC issued an audit of the GCIDA operations from January 1, 2017 through September 30, 2019 and the report was alarming and disturbing. According to the report, the key finding states, “The Board and officials did not properly approve and monitor projects or take action when goals were not met.”