Protectors Need Protection

By Frank Rizzo
glencoverecordpilot.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKurt Kronenberg holds up a sign criticizing Legislator Josh Lafazan during a legislative hearing on Aug. 2. (Photo by Frank Rizzo) Lots of fingers were pointed at Legislator Josh Lafazan over the course of a long Nassau County Legislature meeting at the government center Aug. 2. The Independent from Woodbury, who generally caucuses with the Democratic Minority, had introduced a bill that adds civil protections for on-duty first responders. But law enforcement was the focus of the contentious and at times raucous public hearing to discuss the proposed bill.

