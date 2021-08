A baby goat was born last week with eight legs and two hips in a bizarre occurrence in India. The photos of the animal quickly went viral on social media. The incident occurred in the eastern state of West Bengal at a home that had several cows and goats as pets. A goat at the house gave birth to two kids, of which one was normal while the other had eight legs and two hips. The unusual-looking goat died a few minutes after its birth, India Today reported.