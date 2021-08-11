Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntingburg, IN

Brian S. King, 49, Huntingburg

duboiscountyherald.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian S. King, age 49, of Huntingburg, passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. He was born November 26, 1971, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Larry A. and Marlene (Braunecker) King. Brian was a graduate of Southridge High School’s Class of 1990 and the Nashville Diesel College. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church; and enjoyed NASCAR, grilling/cooking, hunting, and the Cincinnati Reds.

duboiscountyherald.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntingburg, IN
City
Nashville, IN
State
Kentucky State
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
State
Indiana State
Huntingburg, IN
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grilling#Southridge High School#The Cincinnati Reds#E D T#Nass Son Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy