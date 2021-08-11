Brian S. King, 49, Huntingburg
Brian S. King, age 49, of Huntingburg, passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. He was born November 26, 1971, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Larry A. and Marlene (Braunecker) King. Brian was a graduate of Southridge High School’s Class of 1990 and the Nashville Diesel College. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church; and enjoyed NASCAR, grilling/cooking, hunting, and the Cincinnati Reds.duboiscountyherald.com
Comments / 1