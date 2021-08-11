Cancel
Jeopardy! Announces TWO New Hosts to Fill Alex Trebek's Role, Including the Show's First Female Host

By Jeryl Brunner
 7 days ago
After months of searching and more than a dozen guest hosts, the search for a new host of Jeopardy! is over! For the first time the show will have TWO hosts!. After The Daily Beast broke the news, Sony Pictures confirmed that executive producer Mike Richards will host the daily syndicated program and actress Mayim Bialik will host primetime and spinoff specials of the venerable quiz show, including the just announced Jeopardy! National College Championship set to air in primetime next year. G.O.A.T. winner Ken Jennings will return as consulting producer for the show.

