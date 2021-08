Cypress Social is celebrating its one year anniversary! Join in on their birthday week celebration Aug. 18-21 with special discounts on food and cocktails. “It took a year and a half of hard work to create the most beautiful destination restaurant in Arkansas,” owner Jim Keet said. “The Team at Keet O’Gary construction, Brent and Tyler Lenners, Louis Petit and the JTJ family stayed on course to open Cypress Social during a challenging time. They knocked it out of the park. Our staff is amazing and reflects our commitment to excellence, and we are all so thankful for our guests making us one of the best new restaurants in the mid-south!”