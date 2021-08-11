Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buckhannon, WV

Wilma Gay Bell Waybright

By Master Control
WDTV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilma Gay Bell Waybright, 93 of Bolair, passed away on Tuesday morning, August 10, 2021. She was born January 21, 1928 in Buckhannon, the daughter of the late Sherman and Retha Brady. She was known in her community as a beloved teacher for 36 years. She was a member of the Sand Run Baptist Church of Bolair. Wilma was preceded in death by her husbands Dexter Bell and George Waybright; step-children Jerry Waybright, Rosemarie “Toots” Waybright Young, and Jim Waybright; and siblings Harold Brady, Ann Aldrich, and John Brady. She is survived by two daughters Jeanine Bell and Genice Bell-Milliner and her husband Sean Milliner; stepchildren George “Sonny” and wife Mary Waybright, Dick and wife Linda Waybright, Bob Waybright, Nancy and husband Dave Talbott, and daughter-in-law Janet Waybright; sisters Sylvia Woods, Jean White, and Jean Stewart; multiple nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; and several other extended family and friends who will mourn her passing. Funeral Services to celebrate Wilma’s life will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 12:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Lovely officiating. Interment will follow in West Virginia Memorial Gardens, Calvin. Friends may join the family for visitation one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Waybright family.

www.wdtv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buckhannon, WV
City
Gay, WV
Buckhannon, WV
Obituaries
City
Bridgeport, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bolair#Dodd Reed Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Another Texas school district adds masks to dress code

Another school district in Texas amended its dress code to include masks shortly before students returned to school this week, despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) executive order banning mask mandates in schools. The Texas City Independent School District (TCISD) made changes to the dress code the day before students were...
TechnologyPosted by
The Hill

T-Mobile: Hackers stole data of 40 million people

T-Mobile said Wednesday that data from 40 million former and prospective customers was compromised by hackers as part of a recent breach of the telecom giant. The company noted that records of 7.8 million current customers were included in the stolen data, including customer names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and driver’s license information.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Nicole Kidman granted Hong Kong quarantine exemption for TV series

Actor Nicole Kidman was granted an exemption from Hong Kong’s strict quarantine rules to film a TV series. “The case in discussion has been granted permission to travel to Hong Kong with a quarantine exemption for the purpose of performing designated professional work, taking into account that it is conducive to maintaining the necessary operation and development of Hong Kong’s economy,” government officials wrote in a statement, The Associated Press reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy