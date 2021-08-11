Wilma Gay Bell Waybright, 93 of Bolair, passed away on Tuesday morning, August 10, 2021. She was born January 21, 1928 in Buckhannon, the daughter of the late Sherman and Retha Brady. She was known in her community as a beloved teacher for 36 years. She was a member of the Sand Run Baptist Church of Bolair. Wilma was preceded in death by her husbands Dexter Bell and George Waybright; step-children Jerry Waybright, Rosemarie “Toots” Waybright Young, and Jim Waybright; and siblings Harold Brady, Ann Aldrich, and John Brady. She is survived by two daughters Jeanine Bell and Genice Bell-Milliner and her husband Sean Milliner; stepchildren George “Sonny” and wife Mary Waybright, Dick and wife Linda Waybright, Bob Waybright, Nancy and husband Dave Talbott, and daughter-in-law Janet Waybright; sisters Sylvia Woods, Jean White, and Jean Stewart; multiple nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; and several other extended family and friends who will mourn her passing. Funeral Services to celebrate Wilma’s life will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 12:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Lovely officiating. Interment will follow in West Virginia Memorial Gardens, Calvin. Friends may join the family for visitation one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Waybright family.