Farmers Almanac Predicts A Wet & Cool September For Oklahoma & Texas

Every year, September seems about the same. It's usually really hot and exceptionally dry. It's also the most miserable month in Oklahoma since that's when ragweed starts pollinating across the US, and every joke cold front seems to blow it through our parts down South. That's not to say we haven't had decent Septembers on record, but by and large, it's traditionally a miserable month in Southwest Oklahoma. Why in the world would Farmers Almanac grow the stones to say this year will be different?