Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Fiscal Quarter 2021 Operating Results
PAOLI, PA — Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLVF) has reported operating results for the third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company states that net income amounted to $1.6 million, or $0.21 per fully diluted common share, compared with net income of $1.5 million, or $0.19 per fully diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increases in net income and diluted earnings per share from the third quarter of 2020 were primarily due to an increase in net interest income and other income. Annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 0.53 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 0.47 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 4.35 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared with 4.06 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.www.mychesco.com
