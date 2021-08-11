Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Fiscal Quarter 2021 Operating Results

By MyChesCo
Posted by 
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PAOLI, PA — Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLVF) has reported operating results for the third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company states that net income amounted to $1.6 million, or $0.21 per fully diluted common share, compared with net income of $1.5 million, or $0.19 per fully diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increases in net income and diluted earnings per share from the third quarter of 2020 were primarily due to an increase in net interest income and other income. Annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 0.53 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 0.47 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 4.35 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared with 4.06 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Loan#Commercial Real Estate#Real Estate Owned#Malvern Bancorp Inc#Mlvf#Company#Roae#Nim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI) Timely Files Quarterly Report on OTCMarkets; Shows Income from Operations of $778K+

Through June 30, 2021, The 2nd Quarter Report Reveals Income From Operations Was $569,147 For The Quarter And Was $778,784 For The Four Months Ending 6/30. FARMINGTON, AR / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / SPO Networks, Inc. (OTC PINK:SPOI) ('SPOI' or the 'Company'), a publicly-traded company that is actively exploring potential acquisitions and opportunities in diversified industries, including an established revenue generating waste/recycling subsidiary plus a newly launched medical and recreational cannabis and genetic seed operations entity with the expectation of rapid expansion in the cannabis industry utilizing a proprietary vertical market from cultivation facilities, to wholesale and retail dispensaries, recently announced that it had entered into an agreement to purchase Red Line Contractors LLC, a revenue generating general contracting, demolition and hauling services company, that services Arkansas and its neighboring states, today announced that it has timely filed its Quarterly Report for the Second quarter of 2021 1 .
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million-$670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $656.68 million.Novanta also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.600 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.730-$0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NYSE:ESE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.06. 318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,229. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $115.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.17 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.650-$4.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion. ICFI...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Shares ofTPC stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 194,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.40. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.88.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.350-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.800-$13.000 EPS.
Financial Reportscharlottenews.net

Cipherloc Announces Fiscal Third Quarter Results, Shareholder Update Call

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB:CLOK) ('Cipherloc'), a developer of advanced encryption technology, today announced the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal third quarter, ended June 30, 2021. The Company will host an update call on Monday, August 23, 2021 at 11:00 am Eastern Time.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.030-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $17 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.06 million.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Brokerages expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to announce $2.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.98 billion. Unum Group reported sales of $2.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

$199.68 Million in Sales Expected for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) to post sales of $199.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $193.00 million and the highest is $205.20 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$176.71 Million in Sales Expected for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to announce $176.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $154.84 million and the highest is $192.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.560-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.
BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

AdaptHealth Announces Pricing of Upsized $600 Million 5.125% Senior Notes Due 2030

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) recently announced that its subsidiary, AdaptHealth LLC (the “Issuer”), has priced an offering of $600 million aggregate principal amount of 5.125% senior notes due 2030 (the “senior notes”). The senior notes will be issued at a price of 100.00% of their principal amount. The size of the offering was increased from the previously announced offering size of $550 million.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68-1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.Landstar System also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.550 EPS.
West Reading, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Customers Bancorp Announces Full Redemption of Series C Preferred Stock and Series D Preferred Stock

WEST READING, PA — Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) announced that on September 15, 2021, it will redeem all 2,300,000 shares (the “Redeemed Series C Preferred Shares”) of its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C (ticker “CUBIPrC”) (the “Series C Preferred Stock”). The redemption price will be equal to $25 per Redeemed Series C Preferred Share. After giving effect to the redemption, no shares of the Series C Preferred Stock will remain outstanding.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Shares ofFLR stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. Fluor has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.35.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will report sales of $212.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $207.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $216.70 million. Investors Bancorp reported sales of $201.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

Comments / 0

Community Policy