Lanes Will Finally Reopen on I-75 After July 12 Tanker Crash

Hard to believe that it's been nearly a month since that massive tanker explosion on I-75 which ultimately caused so much damage to the entire highway and the median. It was such a mess that they had to shut down the northbound and southbound lanes. Those lanes have been closed off ever since the tanker explosion that happened on July 12. Well, finally, they're reopening those freeway lanes and ramps on I-75 at Big Beaver Road in Troy.