Troy, MI

Lanes Will Finally Reopen on I-75 After July 12 Tanker Crash

By Tony LaBrie
Banana 101.5
Banana 101.5
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hard to believe that it's been nearly a month since that massive tanker explosion on I-75 which ultimately caused so much damage to the entire highway and the median. It was such a mess that they had to shut down the northbound and southbound lanes. Those lanes have been closed off ever since the tanker explosion that happened on July 12. Well, finally, they're reopening those freeway lanes and ramps on I-75 at Big Beaver Road in Troy.

Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5

Burton, MI
Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

