Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are a power couple without a doubt. But what is Ryan's favorite part about being married to Blake?. "A lot of times, like I write on a lot of my movies. It's been a survival mechanism for me for a long time. Sometimes I'm credited, sometimes I'm not. There's a lot of A++ writing that I've done that was actually Blake... So she's a really talented, multihyphenate kind of person in this, you know, weird burgoo of an entertainment industry that we work in and she's helped me so much in Deadpool, all kinds of movies that have been big successes. She's always got a lot of bricks in that wall so.