Did Chuck Fletcher outsmart the Metropolitan division with Carter Hart extension?

Success and consistency has alluded the Philadelphia Flyers for well over a decade. They became the first North American sports franchise to alternate between making and missing the playoffs in a 10 year span. After their infamous run to the Stanley Cup finals in 2010, the Flyers finished first in their division, second in their conference, and third in the league in 2011. The sky was the limit but then everything came crashing down following the sweep to the Boston Bruins. From 2007-08 to 2011-12, the Flyers clinched a playoff berth in all 5 seasons and advanced to at least the Semi-Finals in 4 of them. They’ve only done so once in the last 9 years. They’ve gone through 4 different general managers since, each of them having a very different outlook than their predecessor. What has gone wrong with this once celebrated franchise and can they finally turn things around?