Charleston, WV

Data shows WV students struggling with core subjects when compared to 2019 assessment

By Ashley Haycraft
WBOY
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — New data from the 2021 West Virginia General Summative Assessment tests shows West Virginia students are struggling with math and science. According to the West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE), 28% of students were proficient in mathematics and 27% were proficient in science in the 2020-2021 school year. By comparison, 38% of students were proficient in math, while 32% were proficient in science in the 2018-2019 school year.

