Mission Point Resort to host Mackinac Island Wedding Show this fall

SAGINAW, MI - Some lucky lake sturgeon will be getting a new life this weekend during three events in the Saginaw Bay watershed. Young lake sturgeon will be released on Friday, Aug. 20 in three waterways that are connected to the Saginaw Bay watershed. These juvenile sturgeon will be released at noon on the Shiawassee River at Cole Park in Chesaning. At 2 p.m., more juvenile sturgeon will be released on the Cass River at Rosstal Street and Gunzehausen Street in Frankenmuth and at the Flint River at Paddler’s Landing in the Mott Park Recreation Area in Flint.