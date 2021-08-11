Mission Point Resort to host Mackinac Island Wedding Show this fall
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI - If you’ve ever thought about saying “I do” on Mackinac Island, the idea might bring up lots of logistical questions for this top vacation spot that can only be reached by ferry or airplane. Where would you find a florist, or a photographer? How could you get bite-sized boxes of fudge delivered as party favors for all your reception guests? And could you hire a horse and carriage for your first ride as a wedded couple?www.mlive.com
