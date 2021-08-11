Hybrid Activewear Garments
The Buck Mason Trail Collection is a first from the Los Angeles-based menswear brand that is focused on providing athletic professionals with a way to seamlessly go about their daily lifestyle without feeling limited by their garments. The collection is inspired by standard issue Marine Corps gear from the 1960s and includes the Trail Roam Shorts and the Trail Traverse Curved Hem Tee. The tee highlights a moisture-wicking construction with an antimicrobial coating to enhance freshness, while the shorts feature a four-way stretch poly-blend construction that boasts a cotton-like feel.www.trendhunter.com
