Aerospace & Defense

Musk Rejects Blue Origin’s Claim Of 16 SpaceX Launches For Moon Lander

By Ramish Zafar
wccftech.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpace Exploration Technologies Corp.'s (SpaceX) chief executive officer Mr. Elon Musk has countered claims made by Blue Origin Federation that his company's Starship lander for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Artemis program will require sixteen refueling missions before it proceeds on its journey to the Moon. Mr. Musk's comments came in response to Blue Origin's statement made after the United States Government Accountability Office (GAO) released a detailed rationale for its decision to reject Blue Origin and another competitor's protests for NASA's $2.9 billion award made to SpaceX for the mission.

Elon Musk
#Lunar Lander#Blue Origin Federation#Artemis#Gao#The Human Landing System#Hls#The Boeing Company#Twitter#Iss
SpaceX
NASA
Economy
Industry
Aerospace & Defense
Interesting Engineering

