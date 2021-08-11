Farmer’s Market Spotlight: Auntie Em’s

“There is no place like home-baked goods” is Auntie Em’s slogan, and her dedicated clients say there is no taste like Auntie Em’s home-baked goods. Auntie Em’s cookies and pies flavors range from classics like cinnamon sugar snickerdoodle and double chocolate peanut butter cookies to seasonal delights like peach-berry and strawberry rhubarb pies. Emily Burney, the founder of Auntie Em’s, loves using fruit from market vendors in her pies (a couple of examples are peaches from Smith’s Orchard & berries from Weeks Berries of Paradise).

Emily relishes participating and selling her products at the Park City Farmer’s Market . For her, it’s all about, “The full circle connection to the community.”

