Park City, UT

Farmer’s Market Spotlight: Auntie Em’s

By TownLift // Ashley Brown
“There is no place like home-baked goods” is Auntie Em’s slogan, and her dedicated clients say there is no taste like Auntie Em’s home-baked goods. Auntie Em’s cookies and pies flavors range from classics like cinnamon sugar snickerdoodle and double chocolate peanut butter cookies to seasonal delights like peach-berry and strawberry rhubarb pies. Emily Burney, the founder of Auntie Em’s, loves using fruit from market vendors in her pies (a couple of examples are peaches from Smith’s Orchard & berries from Weeks Berries of Paradise).

Emily relishes participating and selling her products at the Park City Farmer’s Market . For her, it’s all about, “The full circle connection to the community.”


TownLift is Park City's and Summit County's source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

