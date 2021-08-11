Wyndham Championship: Notes, odds and best bets

The Wyndham Championship is the final regular-season event of the 2020-21 FedEx Cup season and begins Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

Jim Herman is the defending champion but all eyes will be on the FedEx Cup rankings. Only the top 125 players in the standings after the Wyndham Championship will qualify for the first leg of the playoffs at The Northern Trust next week.

Several big names are either just inside of – or outside of – the top 125, including Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar, Rickie Fowler and Tommy Fleetwood.

Wyndham Championship key information

Course: Sedgefield Country Club (Par 70, 7,131 yards)

Purse: $6.4 million ($1.157 million)

Defending Champion: Jim Herman

FedEx Cup Leader: Collin Morikawa

How to watch the Wyndham Championship

TV: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

PGA Tour Live: Thursday-Friday 7 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups); Saturday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3-6 p.m. (Featured Holes); Sunday, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (Featured Holes)

Wyndham Championship notes

The bottom three spots in the FedEx Cup standings are currently held by Patrick Rodgers, Matt Kuchar and Bo Hoag, with Nos. 126-130 currently occupied by Scott Piercy, Nate Lashley, Michael Thompson, Camillo Villegas and Fowler. Scott (121st), Kuchar, Justin Rose (138th) and Ryan Moore (142nd) have qualified for the playoffs every season during the Cup era. Another, Charles Howell III (137th) is not in the field and will miss the playoffs for the first time.



Fowler has not failed to qualify for the playoffs during his first 11 years on tour. World No. 35 Fleetwood enters this week 136th in the standings.

An average of 2.5 players during the Cup era have entered the final week of the regular season outside of the top 125 and played their way into the playoffs.

Patrick Reed withdrew on Tuesday to rest ahead of the playoffs and was replaced in the field by Josh Teater.

Sedgefield is the only Donald Ross original design that serves as a regular tour venue.

Best bets at Wyndham Championship

Webb Simpson (+1000 at DraftKings) won the event 10 years ago and has a scoring average of 65.31 in his past 16 rounds at Sedgefield.

Hideki Matsuyama (+1400) was a late entry after playing in the Olympics and the WGC the past two weeks. He’s coming off a T2 in a playoff at TPC Southwind.

Louis Oosthuizen (+1600) has three runner-ups in his past seven starts, but would enter the playoffs as the top seed with a win.

Jason Kokrak (+2200) is already a two-time winner this season. He has three top-20s in his past four starts at the Wyndham.

Will Zalatoris (+2800) is ranked 29th in the world but as a Special Temporary Member on tour he needs a win this week to qualify for the playoffs.

Mito Pereira (+6500) is a sneaky longshot. Seeking his maiden PGA Tour victory, Pereira won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour and reeled off three consecutive top-10s on the PGA Tour and Olympics before a T39 at the Barracuda Championship.

–Field Level Media

