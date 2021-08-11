Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Former Clemson OL made gains this offseason, ready to take next step for Raiders

By Gavin Oliver
Posted by 
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kg2Yh_0bOdJNeX00

Former Clemson offensive lineman John Simpson took advantage of this offseason and is ready to take the next step in his second year in the NFL.

The Las Vegas Raiders guard worked hard over the offseason to gain weight and strength without sacrificing the athleticism and flexibility the Raiders saw when they selected him in the fourth round (109th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

“This offseason has been going really good for me, actually,” Simpson said while speaking to reporters on Tuesday. “There’s still some things that I’ve got to work on to be the best that I can be. But it’s definitely helped having the offseason, compared to last year. We only had training camp and stuff like that. So, I feel like I’m way ahead of where I was last year.”

Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson said recently the coaching staff is excited about Simpson (listed at 6-foot-4, 321 pounds) and that he ended up being the team’s strongest player coming out of its offseason program.

“If his work ethic has anything to do with how he’s going to take the next step this year, if that has anything to say about it, he’ll be a much better player,” Olson said .

Simpson, who played in seven games and started two as a rookie in 2020, knew he had to make the weight room an even bigger point of emphasis for him this offseason in order to be a better offensive lineman in his second NFL campaign.

“I feel like playing offensive line, you always want to be stronger and faster than your opponent,” he said. “So, even last year I was working hard, working as hard as I could in the weight room and stuff like that. But like I said before, I just always want to get stronger or be better than I was previously. So, I think that had a lot to do with why I took more advantage of the weight room.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here! https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f4uq0_0bOdJNeX00

Comments / 0

The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
262K+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Gain Weight#American Football#Clemson Ol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLNFL Analysis Network

This Jaguars-Eagles trade sends Zach Ertz to Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into the first season of the Urban Meyer/Trevor Lawrence era. Meyer is returning to the sidelines after leaving his job as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2018. Lawrence is looking to continue his incredible football journey following three excellent seasons with the Clemson Tigers. Could they look to make a late-offseason roster addition like Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz to improve their roster?
NFLPosted by
The Spun

New England Patriots Release Veteran Running Back

The New England Patriots running back room got just a bit smaller as the organization released a two-time Super Bowl champion on Tuesday afternoon. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Patriots released 30-year-old Tyler Gaffney on Tuesday in order to sign 24-year-old defensive back Malik Gant. With New England’s depth at running back pretty much squared away, Bill Belichick opted to trim the position and add another player to the secondary.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
Thomasville, GAThomasville Times-Enterprise

Yellow Jackets focused on taking the next step

THOMASVILLE — The time is now for Thomas County Central and head coach Ashley Henderson. A team that finally made the Class AAAA playoffs last season following a three-year hiatus, is ready to take the next step this season. What does that entail? A Region 1 championship? A couple of...
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Bears Release Wide Receiver.

The Chicago Bears and general manager Ryan Pace made a roster move on Tuesday morning. As teams across the NFL continue to trim down rosters from 90 to 85, the Bears dropped another one. The latest casualty is former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy. Hardy joins fellow wide receiver...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Washington Football Team Name News

We’re getting closer and closer to the Washington Football Team finally announcing its new name. The franchise has reportedly cut its options down to three. The rebranding of the WFT has been a long time coming. There is no set date for when the new moniker will be announced, but logic tells us the organization will want to have one in place in plenty of time for the 2022 season.
NFLBleacher Report

Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu on Jamal Adams' $70M Contract: 'The Disrespect is Noted'

Tyrann Mathieu saw all the zeroes in Jamal Adams' new contract and may have realized something's not adding up in his negotiations with the Chiefs. Mathieu tweeted the "disrespect is noted" in response to a tweet mentioning the deal in relation to his extension talks:. Adams' new four-year, $70 million...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Trevor Lawrence throws jaw-dropping pass in NFL debut

Trevor Lawrence made key plays throughout his Clemson career as he became the winningest quarterback in school history. Now he is turning heads at the next level with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lawrence is making his NFL debut on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. The No. 1 overall pick in April’s...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

ESPN’s Booger McFarland Has Blunt Message For Justin Fields

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields had a solid first preseason game, going 12 of 14 on his final four drives and scoring two touchdowns. But he raised some eyebrows with comments he made after the game, including Booger McFarland’s. Fields told the media after the 20-13 win over the...
GolfGolf Digest

Jaxon Brigman, who lost tour card after signing an incorrect score, dies unexpectedly

Jaxon Brigman, who infamously lost a chance at the PGA Tour thanks to an incorrect scorecard, has died. He was 50. Brigman was a standout amateur, winning three straight Texas individual state championships in the 1980s. He attended Oklahoma State University and was a member of the Cowboys’ 1991 NCAA championship team. Brigman also attained All-American honors in 1993.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The QB Josh Rosen News

For the fourth time in four years, former No. 10 overall pick Josh Rosen will be searching for a new NFL team. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the San Fransisco 49ers plan to waive the 24-year-old Rosen on Tuesday. The former UCLA quarterback was struggling to get reps in practice and ultimately slipped too far down the depth chart for Kyle Shanahan and the rest of the Niners coaching staff to justify keeping him.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Names NFL’s Worst Quarterback Situation

Colin Cowherd doesn’t have too much faith in the New England Patriots‘ quarterback situation right now. The Patriots were one of five teams to take a quarterback in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, joining the Jaguars, Jets, 49ers and Bears. Three of the five have pretty solid quarterback situations. The Jaguars have Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew. The 49ers have Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance. The Bears have Andy Dalton and Justin Fields. What about the Patriots?

Comments / 0

Community Policy