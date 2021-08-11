Cancel
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest St. Tammany, Southeast St. Tammany by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 12:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northwest St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern St. Tammany Parish, west central Hancock and south central Pearl River Counties through 130 PM CDT At 1228 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pearl River, or near Slidell, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Slidell, Picayune, Pearl River, Lacombe and Slidell Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 264 and 271. Interstate 12 between mile markers 76 and 84. Interstate 59 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 7. Main concern is frequent cloud to ground lightning and possibly blinding rain on I-12. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

