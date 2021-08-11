Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Detroit Tigers at Baltimore Orioles odds, picks and prediction

By Brian Rudd
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eF00A_0bOdJGTS00

The Detroit Tigers (55-60) seek a second straight win Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles (38-73). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Let’s analyze the lines around the Tigers vs. Orioles odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (7-10, 4.32 ERA) is making his 21st start and 23rd appearance. He has a 1.31 WHIP, 3.3 BB/9 and 9.9 K/9 through 110 1/3 IP.

  • Skubal has really cut down on the walks lately, allowing a total of 4 free passes in his last six starts spanning 32 2/3 IP. However, home runs have been on the rise over that time. He has allowed 9 through that stretch including 3 against Baltimore July 30th.
  • Skubal has been a much better pitcher at home than on the road since debuting last year. He has posted a 6.25 ERA and 3.4 HR/9 on the road despite a .255 BABIP, compared to 3.46 ERA and 1.3 HR/9 at home.

Orioles RHP Matt Harvey (6-10, 6.13 ERA) left his last outing early after tweaking his knee but has been cleared to make his 23rd start of the season. He has a 1.53 WHIP, 2.7 BB/9 and 6.7 K/9 through 98 1/3 IP.

  • Prior to his last start when he surrendered 2 ER in 4 IP, Harvey had tossed three consecutive scoreless outings, including a 6 IP, 5 K performance against Detroit. He struck out just 11 batters in 18 1/3 IP across that stretch while benefiting greatly from a .189 BABIP.
  • Harvey hasn’t been good home or away this season but has at least kept the ball in the park on the road. He has posted an ugly 6.75 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 7.2 K/9 and 1.7 HR/9 through 10 home starts.

Tigers at Orioles odds, lines, picks and prediction

MLB odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports for a full list. Odds last updated at 12 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Tigers -125 (bet $125 to win $100) | Orioles +100 (bet $100 to win $100)
  • Against the spread/ATS: Tigers -1.5 (+125) | Orioles +1.5 (-160)
  • Over/Under: 9.5 (O: -130 | U: +105)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Prediction

Orioles 6, Tigers 5

Money line (ML)

The Orioles have lost six games in a row and are a league-worst 17-35 at home this season. Harvey has gotten better results lately, although the skills have remained pretty weak.

Skubal has really been hurt by the long ball on the road and faces a tough test in a Baltimore offense that is 4th in wRC+ vs lefties. Neither starting pitcher is a great bet to have a great deal of success in this game but given Skubal’s road woes and the tough matchup we’ll lean slightly to ORIOLES (+100).

FANTASY BASEBALL: Serious about winning your league? Sign up for BaseballHQ.com to dominate the competition. Subscribe now!

Run line/Against the spread (ATS)

This sets up to be a pretty close game, one in which both offenses score their fair share of runs. There doesn’t seem to be much value on either side of the run line so PASS.

Over/Under (O/U)

Skubal has been bad on the road and is facing a team that hits left-handed pitching very well. The Tigers should also get to Harvey whose recent success hasn’t been supported by his skills. Though the final score was 4-3 when these pitchers squared off in late July, OVER 9.5 (-130) is a great play here.

For more sports betting picks and tips, visit SportsbookWire.com. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @RuddHQ on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

29K+
Followers
59K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tarik Skubal
Person
Matt Harvey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Baseball#The Detroit Tigers#Babip#Bb 9#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports#Orioles#Baseballhq Com#Ats#Sportsbookwire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch: Shohei Ohtani is 'most dangerous player' in MLB

Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch isn't known for intentional walks. There were 5,995 plate appearances against the Houston Astros in 2019, and Hinch — the Astros' manager from 2015-19 — didn't issue a single intentional walk. For the Tigers in 2021, he entered Tuesday's series opener with the Los Angeles Angels at six intentional walks.
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

The biggest steal in Detroit Tigers history almost never happened

Everyone remembers in December 2007 when the Detroit Tigers pulled off the biggest theft in team history and acquired Miguel Cabrera and Dontrelle Willis from the Marlins for Andrew Miller, Cameron Maybin, Mike Rabelo, Burke Badenhop, Eulogia De La Cruz, and Dallas Trahern. The Marlins were afraid of losing and unwilling to pay Willis and Cabrera going into their arbitration years, so they dumped them to the Tigers for some top prospects. As we know Cabrera is one of, if not the best, hitters in the game right now and Willis failed to get back is Cy Young caliber stuff. Even with Willis not returning to form this was a one-sided trade from the start.
MLBWTOP

McKenzie loses perfect game in 8th, Indians beat Tigers 11-0

DETROIT (AP) — Indians starter Triston McKenzie retired the first 23 Detroit batters in order before Harold Castro lined a single to right with two out in the eighth inning and Cleveland beat the Tigers 11-0 Sunday. “It was a pretty good fastball, but I didn’t get it past him,”...
MLBFox17

Miguel Cabrera tries for 500 as Tigers open series with Angels

------- Los Angeles Angels (59-61, fourth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (58-62, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Dylan Bundy (2-9, 6.17 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Tigers: Casey Mize (6-6, 3.67 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -123, Angels +104; over/under is...
MLBWBAL Radio

Ohtani dominates on mound, homers in 3-1 Angels win

DETROIT (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his 40th homer and pitched eight sharp innings, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers 3-1 on Wednesday night. The crowd of 27,282 was hoping to see Cabrera hit his 500th career homer, but the slugger went 1 for...
MLBESPN

LEADING OFF: Red Sox-Yanks twinbill, Cabrera tries for 500

A look at whats happening around the majors today:. The Yankees host the Red Sox in a day-night doubleheader as the longtime rivals jostle for playoff position. Boston holds one of two AL wild-card spots, but New York is only two games behind after winning 10 of 13 heading into the three-game series.
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Tuesday

Conventionally, a full Tuesday slate in August is played under the lights. However, this week some bonus baseball adds a matinee as the Red Sox and Yankees meet up for a day-night doubleheader in the Bronx, with first pitch around 1:05 PM ET. Although they aren't scheduled to square off, the AL East rivals will each send a rookie to the hill, more on that in a bit.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Baltimore Orioles Named Top Minor League System in Baseball

Despite poor performance at the Major League level, the Baltimore Orioles’ future is very bright. With Wander Franco graduated from prospects rankings, the Baltimore Orioles have now passed the Tampa Bay Rays for the top spot in FanGraphs’ live farm system rankings. Moving up based on a process of elimination may not be as exciting as adding new prospects, but the re-ranking shows the Orioles have a great chance of contending in the next few years.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Detroit home crowd still hoping for No. 500 for Miguel Cabrera

The Detroit Tigers have drawn big crowds this week in anticipation of Miguel Cabrera's 500th career home run. They have instead been dazzled by the favorite for the American League Most Valuable Player award. Shohei Ohtani reached base four times in Tuesday's series opener, then did damage on both the...
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Shohei Ohtani doesn’t allow Miguel Cabrera to hit 500th homer

DETROIT — Shohei Ohtani hit his 40th homer and pitched eight sharp innings, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers 3-1 on Wednesday night. The crowd of 27,282 was hoping to see Cabrera hit his 500th career homer, but the slugger went 1 for 4 with a first-inning single.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Yankees who won’t be back next season, playoffs or not

Regardless of if the New York Yankees make the playoffs this year, here are three players who won’t be back for the 2022 campaign. Prior to the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees looked like they were a team destined to plummet further down the AL East standings. However, after making two huge trades for Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo, the Yankees are now in the thick of both the division and Wild Card races.

Comments / 0

Community Policy