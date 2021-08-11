Cancel
Taylor County, WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Taylor by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 12:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central and north central Wisconsin. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Taylor A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR EASTERN TAYLOR COUNTY At 1228 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles west of Tomahawk to 10 miles west of Medford, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#Severe Thunderstorms#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#12 29 00
