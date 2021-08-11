Cancel
Langlade County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Langlade, Marathon, Menominee, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, Wood by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 12:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central, north central and northeastern Wisconsin. Target Area: Langlade; Marathon; Menominee; Portage; Shawano; Waupaca; Wood A cluster of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Wood, northern Portage, southern Marathon, northwestern Menominee, northwestern Waupaca, southeastern Langlade and western Shawano Counties through 115 PM CDT At 1228 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Marshfield, or 21 miles northwest of Wisconsin Rapids, and another just northeast of Mosinee, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mosinee and Bevent. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

